Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak

Paul George is currently putting up MVP-caliber numbers, and has his team on a 3-game winning streak. On the season, George is averaging 27.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.9 APG, and 3.0 SPG. George is doing this on 47% from the field and 38% from deep. He is undoubtedly an early season MVP candidate; however, he is giving credit to his teammates.

After the Clippers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, George said in his postgame press conference that "My guys get all the credit tonight. They kept us alive. They kept me going." George did get some solid contributions from his teammates, with Reggie Jackson putting up another 20-point performance and Ivica Zubac recording a double-double; however, this has not always been the case for the Clippers this season.

While George has consistently played at an elite level, his supporting cast has been up and down. The team got off to a 1-4 start as a result of this inconsistency, but the Clippers have evened up their record at 4-4 behind the solid play of guys like Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, and of course, Paul George.

George recognizes the improved play of his teammates over this stretch, and wanted to make sure that they got their credit after Friday night's win. The Clippers will look to make in four in a row on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

