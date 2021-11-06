Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak
    Publish date:

    Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak

    Despite his MVP-caliber numbers, Paul George is crediting his teammates for the LA Clippers recent success
    Author:

    Keith Birmingham | Pasadena Star-News

    Despite his MVP-caliber numbers, Paul George is crediting his teammates for the LA Clippers recent success

    Paul George is currently putting up MVP-caliber numbers, and has his team on a 3-game winning streak. On the season, George is averaging 27.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.9 APG, and 3.0 SPG. George is doing this on 47% from the field and 38% from deep. He is undoubtedly an early season MVP candidate; however, he is giving credit to his teammates.

    After the Clippers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, George said in his postgame press conference that "My guys get all the credit tonight. They kept us alive. They kept me going." George did get some solid contributions from his teammates, with Reggie Jackson putting up another 20-point performance and Ivica Zubac recording a double-double; however, this has not always been the case for the Clippers this season.

    While George has consistently played at an elite level, his supporting cast has been up and down. The team got off to a 1-4 start as a result of this inconsistency, but the Clippers have evened up their record at 4-4 behind the solid play of guys like Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, and of course, Paul George.

    Read More

    George recognizes the improved play of his teammates over this stretch, and wanted to make sure that they got their credit after Friday night's win. The Clippers will look to make in four in a row on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

    Lou Williams Admits He Cried After the Clippers Traded Him

    Terance Mann Praises Paul George's Leadership

    Rate The Trade: Kyrie Irving to the Clippers

    LDN-L-CLIPPERS-0224-KB33-2
    News

    Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_17052367_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Doesn't Care About Eric Bledsoe's Bad Shooting

    15 hours ago
    blake-griffin-takes-shot-pistons-fans-getting
    News

    Blake Griffin Reacts to Being Boo'd By Detroit Pistons Fans

    16 hours ago
    43ba6a3442b33cc683d2dcf9f3fd2e22
    News

    LA Clippers Storm Back to Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 104-84

    17 hours ago
    5a748-16360918092310-1920
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_16904373_168390270_lowres
    News

    Serge Ibaka Says He's Close to a Return From Injury

    Nov 4, 2021
    GettyImages-1201783676-e1630842376222
    News

    Lou Williams Reveals Details About Kawhi Leonard's Personality

    Nov 4, 2021
    LDN-L-CLIPPERS0930-24-LO-1-1
    News

    Lou Williams Reveals Feeling Disrespected by Clippers Front Office

    Nov 4, 2021