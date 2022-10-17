Skip to main content
Anthony Davis Reveals Mindset Against Clippers

© Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is focused for first matchup with LA Clippers
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers will open their season with two tough matchups. First heading to The Bay to face the Golden State Warriors on their ring night, Los Angeles will open against the defending champs. Following that game, the Lakers will head back home for a date with the LA Clippers. Determined to bounce back from last season's disaster, Anthony Davis and the Lakers are focused for these first two matchups.

"Our first two games are against two title contenders. It’s always good to spoil a ring night. So our mindset is going up and starting this season with a couple Ws," Davis said on Monday.

The first two weeks of the season project to be tough for the Lakers, but will also offer a good challenge for a team that is looking to see how they stack up against the rest of the Western Conference. Having missed the playoffs last season, the Lakers are not guaranteed a spot this year either, especially with the talent in the West.

Starting their season off with a pair of wins against the Clippers and Warriors would certainly be a statement for the Lakers, and that is what Anthony Davis is focused on. The Lakers have lost their last seven games to the Clippers, and were winless against them each of the last two seasons. Many of those games came against shorthanded Clippers teams that were missing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but opening night should feature all the stars for both sides.

