Ben Simmons Working Out With Rajon Rondo

Few NBA players will have a bigger microscope placed on them this off-season than Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. After a disappointing second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, many around the league believe that Simmons has played his last game is a Sixer.

Ben Simmons' lack of an outside shot has long been a topic of conversation surrounding the three-time All-Star, and his inability to score outside of the paint has often been a fatal flaw for Philadelphia's title pursuit. Since Plilly's early exit from the playoffs, there have been numerous reports that the relationship between Simmons and the team is breached entirely, and a trade is likely inevitable.

It was just recently reported by KRON 4's Jason Dumas, that the situation between Simmons and Philadelphia is continuously worsening, and Simmons would be open to a trade to one of the California teams.

Just days after this recent update on Simmons, he was seen working out with LA Clippers guard Rajon Rondo. The two can be seen in this video taking turns hitting outside shots. While it was reported that Simmons would prefer a trade to California, it is unlikely that the Clippers would be able to meet the 76ers' asking price.

According to Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Sixers asked the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the 7th and 14th overall picks in the 2021 draft, along with two more future first round picks in exchange for Simmons. As expected, the Warriors declined.

If the reports of Philadelphia's asking price are accurate, it would be impossible for the Clippers to pull off a trade for Ben Simmons without giving up one of their superstars. Rajon Rondo working out with Simmons is likely unrelated to any trade speculation.

Related Articles

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Lou Williams Signing With Atlanta Hawks

Report: Justise Winslow Signs With Clippers

Sources: Kawhi Leonard Re-Signing With LA Clippers