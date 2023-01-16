Boban Marjanovic Creates Hilarious Viral Moment After Clippers vs Rockets

Boban Marjanovic is no stranger to creating viral moments. He's such a fun-loving guy that many consider him the most loved player in the NBA.

After the Clippers faced off against the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon, Boban was joking around near the ramp in the Crypto.com Arena. As Ivica Zubac was conversing with friends, Boban went inside the Rockets' team bus, took control of the steering wheel, and started honking at people to move out of his way. At first, everyone was confused, but once they immediately realized it was a smiling Boban, it became an incredibly wholesome moment.

It feels like every time Boban steps foot in LA, he creates some magical moments. When he was on the Clippers, Boban once drove a go-kart backstage and went viral numerous times for all of his hilarious dance moves on the court.

Needless to say, Boban's short tenure with the Clippers is one that both staff members and fans remember fondly. When he returned to face the team on Sunday, Boban went out of his way to say hello to every single Clippers staff member and gave them all a huge hug. The fans didn't forget him either, as multiple fans screamed his name every single time he went on the court. For Clipper fans, the love for Boban Marjanovic will remain forever.

