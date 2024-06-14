All Clippers

Boston Celtics Could Lose Member of Organization to LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are reportedly interested in this Boston Celtics advisor

Joey Linn

May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN analyst Mark Jackson (left), commentator Jeff Van Gundy (center) and play-by-play announcer Mike Breen during game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN analyst Mark Jackson (left), commentator Jeff Van Gundy (center) and play-by-play announcer Mike Breen during game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In a recent report via his Substack, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Boston Celtics special adviser Jeff Van Gundy is drawing strong interest from the LA Clippers as a potential assitant coach. The Clippers recently lost top assistant Dan Craig to the Chicago Bulls, and reportedly could replace him with Van Gundy.

"League sources tellThe Stein Line that the LA Clippers have strong interest in hiring Celtics special adviser Jeff Van Gundy as a high-profile addition to Tyronn Lue's coaching staff for next season and a strong chance at succeeding in that pursuit after the NBA Finals are complete," Stein reported.

Stein added, "Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank is known to be a huge admirer of Van Gundy's and is said to be hopeful that the Clippers can be the team that can lure him back to NBA coaching for the first time since Van Gundy's final season as the Houston Rockets' head coach in 2006-07."

Van Gundy has NBA coaching experience, and spent several years as an ESPN analyst before recently joining the Celtics in an advisor role. Stein added there is belief around the league that this Clippers opening is the job most likely to pull Van Gundy back into a full-time coaching job after so many years away from that type of position.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News