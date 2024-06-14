Boston Celtics Could Lose Member of Organization to LA Clippers
In a recent report via his Substack, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Boston Celtics special adviser Jeff Van Gundy is drawing strong interest from the LA Clippers as a potential assitant coach. The Clippers recently lost top assistant Dan Craig to the Chicago Bulls, and reportedly could replace him with Van Gundy.
"League sources tellThe Stein Line that the LA Clippers have strong interest in hiring Celtics special adviser Jeff Van Gundy as a high-profile addition to Tyronn Lue's coaching staff for next season and a strong chance at succeeding in that pursuit after the NBA Finals are complete," Stein reported.
Stein added, "Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank is known to be a huge admirer of Van Gundy's and is said to be hopeful that the Clippers can be the team that can lure him back to NBA coaching for the first time since Van Gundy's final season as the Houston Rockets' head coach in 2006-07."
Van Gundy has NBA coaching experience, and spent several years as an ESPN analyst before recently joining the Celtics in an advisor role. Stein added there is belief around the league that this Clippers opening is the job most likely to pull Van Gundy back into a full-time coaching job after so many years away from that type of position.
