Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers Full Injury Report Revealed

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George vs. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is a matchup that has produced some of the best regular season games over the last few seasons. The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics always deliver great games when matched up with each other, and there is reason to believe that Thursday night's showdown in Boston will be no different.

For just the fourth time all season, the Clippers will be fully-healthy for this game in Boston. Their only absences are their G-League assignment players, meaning Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the entire roster will be available for this one.

As for the Celtics, they are mostly healthy. Danilo Gallinari is the only confirmed absence so far for Boston, but Blake Griffin and Malcom Brogdon are both questionable with non-covid illnesses, so they could join Gallinari on the inactive list.

The Clippers have been playing better basketball of late, and have pulled within a half-game of the two-seed. Their improved play has seen them grab sole possession of the three-seed, and it's no coincidence that this improvement in the standings has come at the same time the Clippers have been getting healthier.

As for Boston, they still own the NBA's best record, and will look to flex their muscles against a Clippers team that dominated them in LA just two weeks ago.

