Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers Injury Report Revealed

Since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived in Los Angeles, the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics have turned in some fantastic matchups. While the two teams have started the season in very different ways, this matchup once again has some great potential.

For the Clippers, they will be as close to fully healthy as they have been in a long time. With Norman Powell as their only injury absence, the Clippers will have both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in action for this game against Boston. Moussa Diabate, their G-League standout, will remain with the Ontario Clippers for this game.

For Boston, they will also have their star duo available in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but they do have some injuries to key players. Robert Williams is nearing a return, but that will not come in this game, as he remains out. Williams joins Al Horford and Danilo Gallinari on the injured list for Boston in this game.

With Horford and Williams out, former Clipper Blake Griffin will likely get his second start in Los Angeles against his former team. The last one came in January of 2019, when Griffin went for 44 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. While he won't put up those numbers in this game, he has been playing well in the absence of Boston's two bigs, and the Celtics are 5-1 in his starts.

