Report: Bradley Beal Wanted Former Clippers Assistant Sam Cassell as Coach

Despite his consistent adamance over the years that he was intent on staying in Washington, Bradley Beal's time with the Wizards may be coming to an end. The three-time All-Star has recently seen his name atop every list of potential trade candidates, and it is beginning to look as if a deal is on the horizon.

On Monday morning, Fred Kratz of The Athletic reported that Bradley Beal was frustrated when Sam Cassell, his top choice for the Wizards' head coaching vacancy, was not called back for a second interview with the team. While Beal has numerous on-court reasons for requesting a trade, all of which are likely to hold the most weight in his decision, this recent development could become a contributing factor in Beal's decision to leave Washington.

Sam Cassell played 15 seasons in the NBA, and was a part of three different NBA championship teams. Cassell's first two years in the league came with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, and he helped the team win back-to-back titles as a scoring guard off the bench. The one-time All-Star ended his career the same way he started it, by winning a championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics.

Since his playing days, Cassell has served as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers. In his last regular season game as an assistant for the Clippers, Cassell was given the reigns by head Coach Doc Rivers to coach the second half. The Clippers came away with the victory, and Cassell earned his first official win as an NBA head coach.

Similar to the situation in Portland with Damian Lillard, the Washington Wizards' front office has a lot of pressure to keep Bradley Beal in DC. This latest development might not bode well for Wizards' chances at keeping their best player around.

