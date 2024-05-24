Cameron Brink Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, 2024 WNBA Draft Class
During a recent appearance with LA Clippers star Paul George on Podcast P, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink was asked about the impact herself, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and the entire 2024 WNBA Draft class has had on the league.
"I'm not gonna lie, it's all been confusing, to be honest," Brink admitted. "It's like, why now? And I really do think it has to do with the media. Where they water the grass, it grows... I think our draft class is special, but there are so many draft classes before us that have been just as talented."
Brink made sure to emphasize that while this incoming rookie class is getting a lot of attention, it is the WNBA veterans that helped pave the way for this group to come in and have some of the experiences they are having. The Sparks rookie said this is something she has ben vocal about when speaking to WNBA veterans, making sure they know that herself and others understand the impact they have made.
"I just hope the vets know - and I've been vocal about this, but I hope they know that it's so much respect from my end... It's all respect on my end, and I hope they know it's because of them we're here now," Brink said.
