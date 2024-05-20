Cameron Brink Shares Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story
During a recent episode of Podcast P, a Wave Sports + Entertainment original, LA Clippers star Paul George had Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink on the show. The two Los Angeles basketball stars broke down a bunch of different topics, including Kawhi Leonard.
Like Leonard, Brink is a New Balance athlete, and has interacted with the Clippers star through that connection. Telling a hilarious story about a time they were at a New Balance shoot together, Brink said Leonard is incredibly funny, and she was able to make him laugh several times.
George confirmed that Leonard is indeed funny, which is something several of his teammates have spoken about over the years. While Leonard does not talk much to the media, and is not on social media at all, it certainly does not mean he has no personality. As previously mentioned, George has spoken about this extensively, saying that Leonard is one of the funniest players on the Clippers.
“Kawhi is actually one of the funniest human beings,” George said.
George has shared a lot of different stories about Leonard on his podcast, some of which have come at practice, and others off the court. With her experience with Leonard at a New Balance shoot, Brink could confirm that the Clippers star is indeed funny, and had jokes throughout the entire day.
