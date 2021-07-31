Celtics Assistant Jay Larranaga to Join Clippers Staff

On Friday evening, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that longtime Boston Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga would be joining Ty Lue's coaching staff with the LA Clippers. Larranaga and Lue had previously worked together as assistant coaches with the Celtics in 2012.

Jay Larranaga had been with the Celtics for nine seasons, and had interviewed for the team's head coaching vacancy that was eventually filled by Brad Stevens in 2013. Larranaga has served as Stevens' lead assistant for the last seven seasons.

Having lost Chauncey Billups and Roy Rogers to the Portland Trailblazers, along with Kenny Atkinson who left to join the Golden State Warriors' coaching staff, the Clippers have spent their off-season searching for new assistant coaches. Larranaga will join former G-League Ignite coach Brian Shaw as the second assistant coach hired by the Clippers this summer.

Larranaga provides the Clippers with a combination familiarity and experience. In his seven seasons as lead assistant for the Boston Celtics, the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals three separate times.

After hiring Brian Shaw and Jay Larranaga, the Clippers are likely still searching the market for at least one more assistant coach to fill the vacancy left behind by the three departures this off-season. If the previous two hires are any indication, head coach Ty Lue is likely searching for someone he has prior experience with to round out his 2021 coaching staff.

