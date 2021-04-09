NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Charles Barkley: 'The Clippers Are Pretenders'

Charles Barkley: 'The Clippers Are Pretenders'

Charles Barkley sounded off on the Clippers
Author:
Publish date:
Charles Barkley sounded off on the Clippers

Charles Barkley guaranteed the Clippers to beat the Denver Nuggets last season, but this year his tone isn't quite the same.

"They're pretenders," Barkley said on Inside the NBA. He doesn't believe the LA Clippers are better than the Lakers, Nuggets, or Jazz. Barkley took it one step further, completely attacking the organization's history.

Barkley's vote of confidence for a team is oftentimes considered a kiss of death. Whenever he guarantees a team to win, usually the exact opposite happens. While he may be bashing the Clippers, maybe it could seen as fortuitous to avoid his jinx.

While Charles had a negative tone, Shaq had much more of a positive one.

Defeating the Phoenix Suns was a great step for the LA Clippers. The team has won 9 out of the last 11 games and is very close to the 2nd seed. However, they're equally as close to the 4th seed. They face the Houston Rockets in a back-to-back and can't afford to slip up against one of the easiest teams they'll face.

Related Stories

Tyronn Lue Says DeMarcus Cousins Can Make 'Huge Impact' With LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley Reveals Thoughts on Lou Williams Trade

Report: Kawhi Leonard 'Widely Expected' to Re-Sign With LA Clippers

USATSI_12487601_168384702_lowres
News

Charles Barkley: 'The Clippers Are Pretenders'

Apr 8, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) goes to the floor to pick up a loose ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Paul George Reacts to Scrappy Win over Phoenix Suns: 'We're focused on us'

Apr 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) and center Enes Kanter (11) look on as Los Angeles Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes up for a dunk in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tyronn Lue: DeMarcus Cousins Can Make 'Huge Impact' With LA Clippers

USATSI_15436572
News

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15576818
News

Who Will Be in the LA Clippers' Rotation Moving Forward?

USATSI_15857117_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard "Widely Expected" To Re-Sign With Clippers

USATSI_15857116
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Encouraging Win over the Portland Trail Blazers

USATSI_15813685
News

Paul George Talks Idolizing Carmelo Anthony's Game Growing Up