Patrick Beverley Reveals Thoughts About Lou Williams Being Traded

Patrick Beverley looked at Lou Williams as a brother.
Patrick Beverley was closer to Lou Williams than anyone else on the Clippers. It's only natural he took Williams' departure the hardest out of everyone too.

Beverley and Williams shared a very special connection since they were the heart and soul of an underdog Clippers team no one believed in. They were cast-offs in a trade for Chris Paul that managed to build a culture that attracted Kawhi Leonard. Not only did they build a culture, they had the greatest comeback in NBA Playoff history against the Golden State Warriors. It's a sentiment Lou Williams also shared himself when he addressed the media for the first time ever as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

Seeing Lou Williams' empty locker will be an adjustment for players like Ivica Zubac and Patrick Beverley. It may take some time, but winning always helps the situation. The Clippers have won 2 straight, and 8 out of their last 10 games. One game at a time, the adjustment will come.

