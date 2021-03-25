Members of LA Clippers Post Tributes for Lou Williams After Trade

The LA Clippers shocked the NBA world today when they traded Lou Williams for Rajon Rondo.

Fans expected the Clippers to pursue a point guard, but no one really knew what they were willing to give up. For the most part, no one expected Rondo, and no one expected Lou Williams to be traded for him. Williams was a favorite among both fans and teammates. He was often a mentor towards some of the younger players like Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann, and also frequently took teammates out to dinner. Some of those teammates posted tributes on Instagram.

"To my Brother forever grateful for all the lessons on and off the court, 23 #undergroundgoat 🐐forever embedded on this side," Patrick Beverley said on Instagram.

Beverley wasn't alone in his tribute, there was also one from Ivica Zubac. Lou was mentoring Zubac all season as they embraced their new role off the bench together.

"Lots of great moments with this guy," Ivica Zubac said. "Appreciate you."

Just yesterday, all of the Clipper players were congratulating Lou Williams for reaching 15,000 career points. The team did a huddle for him in the locker room, and nearly every key player posted about the accomplishment on social media: Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris, and more. Life came fast, and the very next day, the celebrations turned to memories.

