NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Members of LA Clippers Post Tributes for Lou Williams After Trade

Members of LA Clippers Post Tributes for Lou Williams After Trade

The Clippers are going to miss Lou Williams.
Author:
Publish date:

The Clippers are going to miss Lou Williams.

The LA Clippers shocked the NBA world today when they traded Lou Williams for Rajon Rondo.

Fans expected the Clippers to pursue a point guard, but no one really knew what they were willing to give up. For the most part, no one expected Rondo, and no one expected Lou Williams to be traded for him. Williams was a favorite among both fans and teammates. He was often a mentor towards some of the younger players like Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann, and also frequently took teammates out to dinner. Some of those teammates posted tributes on Instagram.

Beverley wasn't alone in his tribute, there was also one from Ivica Zubac. Lou was mentoring Zubac all season as they embraced their new role off the bench together.

Just yesterday, all of the Clipper players were congratulating Lou Williams for reaching 15,000 career points. The team did a huddle for him in the locker room, and nearly every key player posted about the accomplishment on social media: Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris, and more. Life came fast, and the very next day, the celebrations turned to memories.

Related Stories

Report: LA Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Atlanta Hawks, Acquire Rajon Rondo

Marcus Morris Sr. Calls Lou Williams the Greatest Sixth Man of All Time

NBA Players React to Lou Williams, Rajon Rondo Trade

USATSI_14734248_168384702_lowres
News

Members of LA Clippers Post Tributes for Lou Williams After Trade

Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs the first quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Out vs. San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_12540168
News

NBA Players React to Lou Williams and Rondo Trade

Jan 22, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) passes during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Atlanta Hawks, Acquire Rajon Rondo

Dec 11, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls a ball as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Have Engaged Toronto Raptors in Trade Talks for Kyle Lowry

Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) as San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) looks on in the second quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs the first quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Win over the San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_14774825
News

Marcus Morris Sr. Says Lou Williams is 'the Greatest Sixth Man Ever'