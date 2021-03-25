NBA Players React to Lou Williams and Rondo Trade

Twitter was ablaze as Draymond Green, Jamal Crawford and other players respond to the LA Clippers/Atlanta Hawks deal.

In the midst of an extremely eventful trade deadline, the LA Clippers finally acquired the ‘true point guard’ so many believed they needed in order to reach true contention status, grabbing veteran point guard Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks. In Order to get Rondo, the Clippers had to give up former Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams, in addition to two future second-round picks.

Williams once deemed himself “your favorite player’s favorite player,” and the numerous social media reactions from players all around the league seem to confirm that. While they believe LA made the right move in acquiring Rondo, they were sad to see Williams go.

Another former Clippers’ Sixth Man winner, Jamal Crawford, had this to say about the trade:

In addition to Crawford, Marcus Morris Sr. also expressed his discontent with losing Williams (he might be a bit biased, considering he plays for the Clippers):

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green also gave his instant reaction to the trade, without even knowing the full parameters at first:

Once he found out who the Clippers were giving up in the deal, he backtracked a bit:

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart might’ve won the day with this tweet, calling back to last season’s bubble controversy involving Williams and a certain Atlanta delicacy:

It’s no surprise that players around the league give respect to both Williams and Rondo, and couldn’t help but share their thoughts on the deal. Williams has yet to share his own reaction to the trade on social media, but it’s safe to assume that he’ll give a classy, respectful and nuanced response, as that’s just the type of guy that Williams is.

