Clippers and Lakers Interested in Golden State Warriors Veteran
The Golden State Warriors have a decision to make on Chris Paul's non-guaranteed $30M salary for next season. It seems the Warriors would prefer to use Paul's expiring deal in a trade that brings back a more useful piece, but it remains to be seen if such a deal is out there.
Whether Paul is dealt somewhere or released by Golden State, it is reasonable to assume he will hit free agency at some point this summer. If the 12-time All-Star is dealt somewhere with little need for him, it would be easy for Paul and that team to go their separate ways, paving the way for him to hit free agency and sign with a team of his choosing.
In the event Paul does hit free agency, NBA insider Marc Stein reported via his Substack that both the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers would have interest.
"I keep hearing that Paul, if he actually makes to free agency at some point, would draw interest from the Clippers as well as the Lakers," Stein wrote. "Paul's desire to play as close to his L.A.-based family as possible is well-known, but I'm told interest in bringing him to the Lakers might not be unanimous within the organization despite Paul's well-chronicled friendship with LeBron James."
For the Clippers, their point guard situation will become more clear once Russell Westbrook makes a decision on his $4M player option.
