Clippers Assistant Bryan Shaw is Confident in Player Development Ability

New LA Clippers assistant coach Bryan Shaw is confident in his ability to develop young players.
New LA Clippers assistant coach Bryan Shaw is confident in his ability to develop young players.

Throughout their first three Summer League games, the LA Clippers summer squad has had had the opportunity to perform in front of their new teammates and coaches. After Ty Lue was joined by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, and Luke Kennard, new Clippers assistant Bryan Shaw was court side for the team's matchup with the Lakers on Friday evening.

In an interview on the NBATV broadcast, Bryan Shaw said that he anticipates his role on the Clippers staff being heavily involved in player development. The Clippers lost Kenny Atkinson to the Golden State Warriors this offseason, who is widely regarded as a prolific player developer, but the team added both Bryan Shaw and Jay Larranaga, two assistant coaches who also have positive track records of developing young talent.

Shaw told the NBATV crew that he believes player development is a primary strength of his as a coach. If this is indeed one of Shaw's main roles with the Clippers, it will be consistent with his most recent career development that was centered in the NBA G-League.

In the G-League Ignite's inaugural season, Brian Shaw coached them to an 8-7 record and was recently offered an extension to become the team's long-term head coach. ESPN's Marc J. Spears initially reported that Shaw was expected to sign the deal, but the Clippers' offer was too good for Shaw to pass up.

Shaw will provide Ty Lue and the Clippers with player development ability and championship experience, while filling part of the void that was left behind by Chauncey Billups, Kenny Atkinson, and Roy Rogers.

