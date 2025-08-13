Clippers Named Among Top NBA Trios After Star Signing
A few seasons ago, the NBA was seen as a league built around the revolution of the "big three," with star trios like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green running the league for years. Then, as teams attempted to recreate that star trio effect, they resulted in failures. Now, many successful teams are built around two stars with a supporting cast that can shoot, play defense, and hustle.
Last season's Oklahoma City Thunder team, which ultimately won the NBA championship, was built around MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with co-star Jalen Williamson next to him. And, the runner-up Indiana Pacers were built around a star duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.
Where do the LA Clippers stand?
When healthy, the LA Clippers revolve around superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, with star guard James Harden picking up some slack alongside him. Outside of those two, the Clippers are loaded with talent. Many thought the Clippers had their own form of a big three with Leonard, Harden, and center Ivica Zubac last season, but they have a new third star in town.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently ranked the top big threes in the NBA ahead of the 2025-26 season, and the Clippers' new-look trio of Leonard, Harden, and Bradley Beal was number five.
Swartz admits that Beal could be swapped out for Zubac in this big three, as the Clippers have more of a "big four," but no matter how you spin it, LA is ready to make noise next season. In this ranking, however, the Clippers are slotted behind the OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Houston Rockets, but their success among these powerhouses all depends on Bradley Beal.
The Clippers need Beal
Beal has been a very polarizing player over the past few years, but mainly because of his ridiculous contract. Beal was previously signed to a five-year, $251 million contract that included a no-trade clause, and it was seen as the worst deal in the NBA.
Now, after being bought out by the Suns, Beal signed a two-year deal with the Clippers worth just $11 million. Regardless of his contract, however, the Clippers are relying on Beal. The 32-year-old guard has not played over 60 games in a season since 2018-19, and his dramatic exit from Phoenix left a bad taste in many fans' mouths.
Especially alongside Harden and Kawhi, the Clippers do not need Beal to be the 30-point per game scorer he once was, but they desperately need him to come into LA with an open mind and hopefully be an efficient 3-and-D guard. If he can do that, then the Clippers could ultimately have the best core in the NBA.