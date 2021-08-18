Clippers Opening Night Game Announced

On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA released their slate of games for opening night and Christmas Day. For the first time since acquiring Kawhi Leonard, and just the 3rd time since 2011, the Clippers will not play on Christmas Day.

The NBA's slate of Christmas Day games will feature the Hawks vs. Knicks, Celtics vs. Bucks, Warriors vs. Suns, Nets vs. Lakers, and Mavs vs. Jazz. While the Clippers will not have a Christmas Day game, they will open their season with a marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors on October 21st. The game will be televised on TNT at 10:00 EST.

The Clippers and Warriors always have good matchups, with the two teams splitting their last 14 matchups 7-7 over the course of the last four seasons. The Clippers will obviously be without Kawhi Leonard, but will be headlined by a group of players that led the team to their first Western Conference Finals just months ago.

With the NBA finally returning to a full 82-game schedule, this will likely be the first of four matchups between the Clippers and Warriors. For Golden State, they are hoping to ascend themselves back into the tier of championship contenders that they resided in for half of a decade. With Steph Curry coming off of an MVP-caliber season, and Klay Thompson returning from injury, the Clippers will have their hands full each and every time they face Golden State in the 2021-22 NBA season.

