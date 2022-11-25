The LA Clippers are once again dealing with injuries. Having missed Kawhi Leonard for all of last season, the team is once again without their best player, as Leonard has been sidelined with an ankle injury. This latest injury for Leonard comes after he missed 12-straight games with soreness in his surgically repaired knee.

Along with the injury to Leonard, the Clippers will also be without Paul George, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. While neither George nor Leonard are expected to miss significant time with their respective injuries, nobody has a timetable, as the team will not reveal one for either player.

In addition to the absences of Leonard and George, the Clippers will again be without Luke Kennard for this game against the Nuggets, as he continues to deal with a calf strain. The team's three G-League players, Brandon Boston Jr. Jason Preston, and Moussa Diabate will all be inactive as well.

For the Nuggets, they will be without Jeff Green and Bones Hyland, but two-time MVP Nikola Jokic should be available, as the superstar big man is listed as probable. Both Michael Porter Jr. and Ish Smith are listed as questionable.

After pulling within a half-game of the Western Conference's top seed, the Clippers lost their two best players, and are now in danger of hitting a skid. Finding a way to beat the Nuggets while shorthanded would be huge.

