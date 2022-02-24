Skip to main content
Damian Lillard Opens Up About Steph Curry, Point Guard Debate

Damian Lillard Opens Up About Steph Curry, Point Guard Debate

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has endless respect for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

Photo by Ezra Shaw/undefined

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has endless respect for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

On a recent podcast episode with Draymond Green, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard opened up about his respect for Steph Curry. The two star guards have faced off several times over the years, which has given Lillard an up-close look at the one player he can accept coming behind in point guard debates.

When asked about Steph Curry, Lillard said, "At my position... If you say who's the best at this, who's first like this, Steph is the one person I can accept coming behind... Steph came from a mid major, Steph went through injuries, Steph teams struggled. Steph is a two-time MVP, three-time champion. I respect Steph." While the Curry vs. Lillard debates never contained much substance, they did gain some unnecessary momentum during the 2019-20 season when Steph was sidelined with a broke hand. That noise has since been silenced, and Lillard is okay with it.

Read More

In their career head-to-head matchups, Curry is 26-8 vs. Lillard, including a 10-0 record in playoff games. In those games, Curry is averaging 32.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 6.8 APG, while Lillard is averaging 26.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 5.9 APG. While both have put up elite stats vs. the other, Curry's are a tier above. Capped off with his career-high 62-point performance against Lillard, Curry has been dominating those battles for years.

While fans of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will rightfully point to all of these statistics when presented with the rare argument for Lillard's case over Curry, the debate has now been settled by Lillard himself. One of the best point guards of his era, and a member of the NBA's Top-75 list, Dame himself has no issue being ranked behind Steph Curry.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Why He Never Left Milwaukee Bucks

Lou Williams Addresses Potential Retirement

Jayson Tatum Breaks Down Viral Crossover on Paul George

Curry_S_Lillard_D_Getty_1294379397
News

Damian Lillard Opens Up About Steph Curry, Point Guard Debate

By Joey Linn
43 seconds ago
USATSI_12596476_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Reveals Most Impressive Part About Playing With Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari
9 hours ago
james-harden-smiles-uni-1568x882
News

Injury Report: James Harden Expected to Make 76ers Debut on Friday

By Joey Linn
Feb 22, 2022
1189239046
News

Joel Embiid Reveals When He Last Spoke to Ben Simmons

By Joey Linn
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_16247795_168390270_lowres
News

Dr. J 'Loves' Watching Kawhi Leonard Play Basketball

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 22, 2022
steph-curry-giannis-antetokounmpo
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Steph Curry's All-Star Game Performance

By Joey Linn
Feb 21, 2022
cropped_GettyImages-643002570
News

Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17630815_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Believes Kyrie Irving Snubbed From NBA's Top 75 List

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 21, 2022