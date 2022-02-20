Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Why He Never Left Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is happy with his squad

Before Giannis Antetokounmpo became an NBA champion and Finals MVP with the Milwaukee Bucks, many were pressuring him to leave Milwaukee and join a super-team somewhere else. According to Giannis, the teammates he won it all with were plenty good enough for him.

When asked at the NBA All-Star media availability why he never left the Bucks to chase a ring somewhere else, Giannis said that "I already joined the best. Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis." Having won a title with this core, Giannis was able to deliver a championship to a city and organization that truly values their star talent. While many have tried and failed, Giannis stayed loyal to the franchise that drafted him, and saw it through until he was able to deliver a title.

The Milwaukee Bucks are still very much title contenders again this season, as Giannis is once again amongst the short list of MVP favorites. Leading the league in scoring while anchoring a dominant defense, Giannis does it all for Milwaukee. This level of play has been consistent for him over the last several years, but it was truly elevated during that 2021 championship run.

Breaking all kinds of records, Giannis dominated the entire 2021 playoffs, capping them off with a Finals MVP award and a 50-point closeout performance. His loyalty to his city is admirable, but according to him, the decision was always easy.

