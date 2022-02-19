Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum Breaks Down Viral Crossover on Paul George

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum admits he stepped on Paul George's foot during duel with LA Clippers in 2019

Bally Sports

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum admits he stepped on Paul George's foot during duel with LA Clippers in 2019

The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics played one of the most memorable regular season games in recent history during the 2019-20 season. It was the first game that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were on the floor together, and it went into overtime due to Jayson Tatum's late game heroics. One of the more memorable moments during that game, was Tatum's crossover on Paul George; however, according to Tatum, it doesn't count.

During an appearance on JJ Redick's The Old Man and The Three Podcast, Tatum admitted that he stepped on PG's foot during that crossover. "I stepped on his foot, I didn't push off. So he fell, but I can't take the credit for crossing him, cuz I stepped on his foot so he lost his balance." Tatum added that he also can't rank that big shot amongst the top of his career highlights since Boston lost the game; however, he did emphasize what an exciting game it was.

"That was a hell of a game. That was the first time that season PG and Kawhi played with each other. We were in LA, we went to overtime, that was a really good game," Tatum said. It was indeed a regular season classic, as the Clippers and Celtics have continued to deliver such games over the last three seasons.

While Tatum's crossover made for some frequently used screenshots, according to him, he cannot take credit for dropping Paul George.

maxresdefault
