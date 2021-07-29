Damian Lillard Reacts to Latest Trade Rumor Report

One of the hottest topics of the 2021 off-season is Damian Lillard. There have been numerous reports about Lillard potentially leaving the Trail Blazers, and he never really quite denied them himself. It was more of a "the door is open" type situation. This time around, he denied a report entirely.

Henry Abott, who reported about Damian Lillard's initial desire to leave Portland, also reported that Lillard was willing to forgo paychecks to get to a title team. Lillard responded simply with a shaking his head emoji.

Sources have told AllClippers about Lillard's frustration with Portland's coaching hire process, but nothing has ever been outrightly said about Lillard actually leaving Portland.

The 2021 free agency will likely be a domino effect based on the decisions of both Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. Teams like the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors will be holding out assets to figure out where they stand with players of that caliber. Point guards will likely dominate the market, and that's exactly what the Clippers need right now.

There's still no word on if the Clippers will re-sign Reggie Jackson, but they're likely hoping to do so. Jackson will probably receive a sizable contract, and the Clippers have to figure out what they can and can't afford, while also marginally improving. The draft will surely bring some fireworks before free agency.

