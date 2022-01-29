Skip to main content
Draymond Green Gives Update on Back Injury

Draymond gave a positive update about his rehab

The Golden State Warriors finally got their Splash Brother back in Klay Thompson, but they're still waiting on one more piece of the core - Draymond Green.

Draymond went on Inside the NBA and gave a positive update about rehabbing his back injury.

"I'm feeling great," Green said on Inside the NBA. "I've been getting stronger each day. I actually got on the court today and got some shots up, which was great and a step in the right direction. I'm just trying not to do it too fast. Obviously, I want to make sure when I come back that I'm thriving and that I'm playing at an even higher level than I was before I went out. So, that's the goal right now. I'm supposed to see the specialist again at the beginning of the week. Looking forward to that, and hopefully, I can continue to ramp up. The rehab has been going great, I've been extremely excited about the progress I've made."

The Warriors were struggling at first when they lost Draymond Green, losing 6 out of 9 games. However, it looks like they've really started to adjust well since then, winning four straight against the: Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

There's no return date on when Draymond Green will return, but any positive update will always be a good thing.

