Draymond Green Shares Support For John Wall

After defeating the LA Clippers on Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was asked about seeing veteran point guard John Wall back on the court.

"To see John Wall back out there on the court is huge," Green said. "He's been a key player in this league for [12 years]. You hate to see a player go through injuries. He didn't go off the court because he was no longer capable, he went off the court because he had an injury, and then had another injury, and you just hate to see guys go through that."

Green continued by saying that basketball is a safe haven for so many players in the league, and a place where stress and outside problems can be released. Draymond recognizes how difficult it can be for players to have that taken away, especially during a time where John Wall was dealing with so many difficult circumstances outside of basketball.

Green added that not only is it good to see Wall back on the court, but it's good to see him look like himself again. While the veteran point guard is still working his way back, he has played really well at times for the Clippers, showing flashes of the player he once was. While it is a process for Wall, who is working through some rust, he is happy to be back, and players like Draymond Green are happy to see him back.

The Clippers hope that Wall can be a key contributor in their push for a title this season.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Jason Preston Honoring Mother During Lung Cancer Awareness Month