Favorite Pick for Lakers Head Coach Job Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't selected the next head coach of their franchise yet, but it seems like the franchise may have an early favorite in who they prefer.
According to a report by Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers are said to hold an "affinity" for JJ Redick when it comes to their next head coaching position. While it's still too early to say who the head coach of the franchise will be, it's very clear that Redick is the early favorite among candidates.
The Lakers were also interested in current Clippers head coach Ty Lue for the position as well. If Lue were available, one would have to believe that Lue to immediately catapult as the favorite. Tyronn Lue is still under contract for another season for the LA Clippers, but it's already been reported that the franchise is looking to extend him as a long-term coach.
There is no hotter seat in the NBA than being head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Since 2018, LeBron James has had four different head coaches on the team: Luke Walton, Frank Vogel, Darvin Ham, and whoever this new coach will be. One would have to imagine with that level of pressure, it'll be tough to hire a completely new coach and not a longtime veteran.
