Former LA Clippers Star Reacts to Ty Lue's Contract Extension

Former Clippers star Lou Williams is excited for the Clippers

May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers oach Tyronn Lue at a press conference during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The LA Clippers announced on Wednesday that the organization had reached a contract extension agreement with head coach Ty Lue.

"T Lue is everything we want in a head coach," Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said on Wednesday. "He's a brilliant tactician and a natural leader with an extraordinary ability to connect with those around him, both players and staff. Four years ago, we felt privileged to hire T Lue, and we feel just as fortunate today. There's no one we'd rather coach our team. T Lue is a pillar of the organization and will be for a very long time."

During a recent episode of FanDuel's Run It Back, former Clippers star Lou Williams reacted to the news, saying, “It’s exciting to have T-Lue back for the Clippers. Obviously going into the Intuit Dome. Stability is important. Where your leadership lies is gonna be important. Especially to the fanbase. They wanna know that they’re still on solid ground and still in position to compete at a high level. Locking T-Lue in as your coach gives you that opportunity."

Williams added that the next goal for the Clippers will be re-signing James Harden and Paul George, which has been a stated focus for the organization. Despite their second first round exit in as many years, both of which came with Kawhi Leonard sidelined due to injury, the Clippers plan on running back this core again next season.

