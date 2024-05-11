Former NBA Star Gets Honest About Jayson Tatum’s Struggles
These NBA Playoffs haven't been kind to Jayson Tatum. The Celtics superstar is performing vastly below his regular season averages, and against teams that the Celtics should be crushing. Despite the struggles, one former All-Star believes it doesn't matter.
Former Clipper Kenyon Martin Sr. spoke on Gil's Arena where he gave a somewhat controversial take on Jayson Tatum's struggles in the playoffs. To Martin, it doesn't matter if Tatum is currently struggling in the playoffs because the teams he's playing are vastly inferior to the Boston Celtics.
"It don't f**king matter," Martin said. "He don't have to be his best against Miami. He ain't gotta be his best against Cleveland. He probably ain't gotta be his best in the next round. If he don't play his best if they get to the championship, and then we can have this s**t to talk about."
In the playoffs, Tatum is averaging 21.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 41/27/82 shooting from the field. In the regular season, Tatum was averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 47/38/83 shooting. Tatum is currently averaging the fewest points he's ever had in the playoffs since the 2018-19 NBA season.
Currently, the Boston Celtics are tied 1-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in a series that many expected to be 2-0. The same thing happened against the Miami Heat in the last round, but Boston promptly handled them after Miami got their one win. Regardless, Tatum needs to start playing better sooner or later.
