Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

Legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has seen Kawhi Leonard grow from a non-lottery pick role player, to a superstar two-time Finals MVP. Having watched Leonard become a superstar under his coaching, Popovich recognizes the work that was put in to make this happen.

When asked before San Antonio's loss to the Clippers about the development he has seen in Kawhi Leonard, Popovich said, "Are you kidding? He's probably gonna be a Hall-of-Fame player. He wasn't a Hall-of-Fame player when he first got drafted. So I will say he's improved quite a bit. He's done a great job, he's worked his ass off."

It has of course been a rough last year for Leonard, having torn his ACL in the 2021 playoffs, but he is now starting to get some of his rhythm back after a long absence. If he can regain his pre-injury form, the Clippers project to be a clear title contender.

Already a two-time Finals MVP and a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team, Leonard is undoubtedly a Hall-of Fame player. Few thought he would become that when he first got drafted, and the coaching from Gregg Popovich is a big reason why he became the player that he became. Leonard knows this, and showed love to Popovich after the game when asked about their relationship.

