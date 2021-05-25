How The Clippers Odds Of Beating Mavericks Changed After Losing Game 1

Sports Illustrated home
Here's how the odds of the Clippers-Mavericks series have shifted after Game 1
The Clippers lost Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, but Vegas oddsmakers still have them as the favorites to win the series, just with a little less confidence.

According to Kyle Newman from OddsChecker, the Clippers opened the series as the -350 odds, but have trimmed down to -145 odds. Meaning, their chances of winning the series have dropped from 77.8% to 59.2%. The Dallas Mavericks chances of winning the series have increased from 22.2% to 42.6%.

 “The Clippers are one of three teams to have lost Game 1 and retain their status as the series favorite," Newman said. "The only other two teams are the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz. The uniting factor? All three teams were top-5 in NBA Championship odds when the postseason began. Even now the Clippers sit +800, that’s third in the NBA. Bettors are more skeptical as only 4.2% have placed a bet on the Clippers to win it all since their loss. The Mavericks though have seen an increase in bets. Since their win 9.7% of bets have been placed on them to win it all, that’s 4th best in the NBA."

There's a lot of pressure for the Clippers to win Game 2, but it still doesn't completely decide the series. Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka have clawed out of 2-0 holes before, but it's never an ideal situation. The Clippers look to even the odds on 5/25 at 7:30 pm PT.

