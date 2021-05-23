Kawhi Leonard on Game 1 Loss to Dallas Mavericks: 'Nothing good comes easy'

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers aren't losing sight of the bigger picture after dropping Game 1 of their first round series with the Dallas Mavericks.

The LA Clippers fell flat in their first playoff appearance of the year on Saturday, dropping Game 1 to the Dallas Mavericks by a final score of 113-103. And while it may seem like the sky is falling, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are staying positive after the loss.

"Up one, down one, you gotta come out and play the same basketball game," Leonard said. "Nobody was really down on the game. Obviously, nobody wants to lose, but our spirits are still high and we believe in ourselves. Nothing good comes easy."

It was a closely contested matchup throughout, but the Clippers were never quite able to capture momentum. Dallas threw the first punch in the opening frame and built its lead as large as 12 points before the half, while the Clippers took their first lead halfway through the second quarter. LA led again in the final quarter but struggled to score down the stretch, allowing Dallas to close the game on an 18-5 run.

Leonard produced LA's best line on Saturday afternoon, collecting 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals in a game-high 41 minutes. Paul George recorded 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of action.

Luka Doncic was dominant for the Mavericks, posting a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Dorian Finney-Smith and Tim Hardaway Jr. were productive as well, shooting a combined 9-of-14 from three-point range.

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will return to Staples Center on Tuesday night for Game 2.

