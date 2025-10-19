How Clippers Players Reportedly Truly Feel About Kawhi Leonard Investigation

Last season the clippers won 18 of their last 21 to finish tied for 3rd in the west. In that time span:



Kawhi: 26-7-3 on 53/43/83

James harden: 26-9-6 on 47/40/86



Now with a reloaded roster around them. The makings for a big time regular season is there. pic.twitter.com/nkd2iWnisB