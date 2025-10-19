How Clippers Players Reportedly Truly Feel About Kawhi Leonard Investigation
Despite the ongoing allegations surrounding the organization, the Los Angeles Clippers believe their added roster depth positions them as legitimate championship contenders.
The team secured Brook Lopez in free agency, adding rim protection and floor spacing to complement Ivica Zubac's interior presence. They also acquired John Collins in a three-team deal that sent Norman Powell to Miami, giving them frontcourt depth and athleticism.
Most importantly, Kawhi Leonard remains healthy and engaged. The two-time Finals MVP anchors a defense that finished third in defensive rating last season, and his ability to elevate in clutch moments gives the Clippers a closer that few teams want to see in the playoffs.
The Clippers Are Laser Focused
The Los Angeles Clippers have been navigating allegations and controversy throughout training camp, but according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the team's locker room couldn't be more focused.
In an appearance with SacTown Sports 1140 AM, Amick revealed a new perspective from inside the Clippers' facility.
"That controversy is not even remotely a distraction to the guys in there, and they like not that they find it funny, but they really find it funny that people think that they're spending any time letting it take away from what they're trying to do," Amick said.
Even with all eyes on the Clippers, it appears they have their focus set on competing rather than the world of what-ifs.
"And they are deep and they are loaded. And as James Harden told me on the way out when I said hello to him, he said, 'We don't even have Bradley Beal and Bogdan Bogdanovic.' When you look at that roster, there's really not anything they don't have," Amick added.
Harden's comments to Amick underestimate just how loaded this team is.
Bradley Beal, who joined the Clippers after a buyout from Phoenix, brings a career average of 21.5 points per game across his 11-year career.
Despite shooting a career-best 57 percent from the field last season, Beal is still working his way back from minor knee surgery and made his preseason debut on Friday, showcasing his offensive talent with 12 points.
How the Clippers Can Contend
Los Angeles only ranked 14th in offensive rating but third in defensive rating during the 2024-25 campaign; however, those numbers came without the full amount of talent now at head coach Tyronn Lue's disposal.
Their offensive ability should rise considerably with Beal's scoring punch and Brook Lopez's ability to stretch the floor.
The ongoing investigation into the organization's dealings with Aspiration has created headlines and speculation, but the players have come together off the court. They've embraced the "us against the world" mentality that could be an added benefit to such a loaded roster.