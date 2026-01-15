Clippers' Offense Looks Better Than Ever During Recent Win Streak

If you hadn't heard by now, things have abruptly turned around for the Los Angeles Clippers.

After opening the season with a 6-21 stretch, they now stand just one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the last play-in tournament spot after winning ten of their last 12 games, the most recent being a 117-109 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

A late three-point barrage saw the Clippers come away with that victory, a key showing by an offense that has markedly improved over this recent stretch.

Clippers Have the Best Offense in the NBA Over the Last 12 Games

In fact, the Clippers lead the NBA in offensive rating over these past 12 games, with a 123.1 mark over that time, per Cleaning The Glass. That's a significant jump considering the average stands at 115.5.

Of course, the Clippers need to maintain an efficient offense -- if not the top -- if they want to truly reach their suddenly realistic goal of a potential playoff run this season, but one can make the case that this is the best stretch the team has had on that end of the floor in the Kawhi Leonard/Tyronn Lue era.

Lue took over as Clippers head coach in October 2020, and since then their offense has largely been driven by Leonard and Paul George, or the current star iteration of Leonard and James Harden, since George left two seasons ago.

But in this particular stretch, not only are Leonard and Harden performing arguably as well as they have all season, but the contributions of John Collins, as well as rising depth pieces in Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders, have helped as well. That's not to mention Ivica Zubac, who's always been reliable on the offensive end, whether that would be through his low-post work or his passing out of the post.

All this is to say that things look as if they're finally clicking for the Clippers, and a much-improved offensive game for the team has helped them get this far.

Leonard and Harden should make the All-Star team this season if they remain healthy through the break, but it was expected that they would perform at a high level coming into this year.

But with Kawhi putting up a career-high mark of 28.8 points per game in his 14th season wasn't exactly something to count on at this stage. Harden still has a tendency to explode on that end. Collins, Zubac, and others are coming through offensively on a suddenly deeper squad, making this the best offensive stretch the franchise has had since Leonard and Lue teamed up.

We'll see if the team can keep it going on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

