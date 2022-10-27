Skip to main content
Injury Report: Brandon Ingram OUT vs. Suns, Lakers, and Clippers

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram on this West Coast road trip
Still in the early stages of the league's concussion protocol, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. This means he will be out for at least their next three games, which come against the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pelicans have started the year hot, but will have to find ways to win without Ingram on this upcoming trip. The Suns continue to remain a dominant regular season team, and are a tough matchup for anybody. The Clippers should have both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available when New Orleans comes to town, making them a tough matchup as well. As for the Lakers, the Pelicans should have a good chance to beat them even without Ingram.

Having gotten Zion Williamson back to start the year, although he too is now a bit banged up, New Orleans expects to make a serious playoff push. Owning the rights to the Lakers' 2023 pick, the Pelicans have a real opportunity to make the playoffs and get a lottery selection. It's early in the season, but health will play a big factor in their success this year, as it does for nearly every team.

This will be a tough stretch of games without Ingram, but New Orleans has other players ready to step up in his absence.

