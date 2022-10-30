Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT Against Houston Rockets

The LA Clippers are in desperate need of a win, and it's not getting easier for them. The team has revealed a day in advance that both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall will be out against the Houston Rockets.

Leonard will be out with his right knee injury management, and John Wall is still unable to play back-to-backs.

There are very few teams in the NBA that need a win as desperately as the LA Clippers; the only two teams who need a win more badly are likely the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

Right now, the LA Clippers are easily the most disappointing team in the NBA. There were so many expectations about championship aspirations and dethroning the Golden State Warriors, but instead, the Clippers have arguably looked like the worst team in the NBA.

One could argue that they've been missing Kawhi Leonard, but this team was built with the capacity to withstand such injuries. The reason why the Clippers have so much depth was so that they could use it during the long NBA season. Instead, numerous players from Paul George, to Norman Powell, to Reggie Jackson have all slumped. The entire team looks like they've never played a game of basketball together when they're in year three with this core.

If the LA Clippers lose against the Houston Rockets, some serious alarms should start getting sounded about this team. Hopefully, that won't be the case on Monday night.

