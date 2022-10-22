Skip to main content
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers have released their injury report vs. the Kings
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LA Clippers are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and they will not be fully loaded like they were on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Having already been handed a back-to-back set, the Clippers will be resting both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for the first half of this back-to-back.

With Sunday's game being the home opener against the Phoenix Suns, it made more sense for the Clippers to rest Leonard and Wall for this game against the Kings. Neither player is currently cleared for back-to-backs, and even if they wanted to play both games, Ty Lue has consistently and adamantly stated that the Clippers have to do right by their players when it comes to their health.

When asked after Thursday's game if he would be resting one half of this upcoming back to back, Leonard said, "Yeah, for sure. You gotta gradually play minutes in order to get the ACL strong. Once you start playing 38 minutes first game, it could easily weaken up. I’m listening to the doctors with that."

Leonard added that the Clippers want him full-healthy come playoff time, which is why they need to be smart now. This is a calculated move by the team's training staff, as they know better than anybody what the right approach to injury management is. Leonard is working closely with them to construct the optimal ramp up process. 

