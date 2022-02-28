Injury Report: Klay Thompson Out vs. Timberwolves

After missing Sunday night's game vs. the Dallas Mavericks with an illness, Klay Thompson will miss Tuesday night's game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves as well. The Golden State Warriors announced that the same illness that sidelined Thompson on Sunday will also keep him out of Tuesday's matchup.

Since returning from his two year injury absence, Klay Thompson has averaged 17.1 PPG in his 17 games played this season. The Warriors are 10-7 in these games, as Thompson is still averaging just 25.2 minutes per contest.

When asked about Klay Thompson's minute restriction going forward, Steve Kerr said on the Damon and Ratto Show that "He'll be fully capable of plating a 38-minute playoff game without any problem." While the Warriors work to get Draymond Green and James Wiseman back, in addition to getting Klay back to his pre-injury condition, their focus has always been on the playoffs. Knowing that Klay will be ready to compete fully in playoff games is certainly positive news for the Warriors and their fans; however, for now they will have to wait until his illness subsides.

The Warriors are coming off of a bad loss against the Dallas Mavericks, and will look to get back on track against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. As the Suns have started to pull away with the first-seed, the Warriors have also allowed the Grizzlies to gain ground on the second-seed. While seeding isn't always everything, Golden State will certainly want to keep the highest positioning possible in the top-heavy Western Conference.

Related Articles

Norman Powell Calls Out NBA For Lakers Favoritism

Ty Lue Says Clippers Didn't Even Prepare For LeBron and Lakers

Injury Update: Paul George is 'Feeling Better'