Injury Report: Norman Powell's Updated Status vs. Suns

For the first time since mid-February, Norman Powell is being listed as something other than out. The LA Clippers announced that Powell had been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. This status change comes shortly after Powell participated in the team's practice without any limitations.

Similar to how the Clippers handled Paul George's return to play, it seems as if the team was looking to get Powell at least one full practice before returning him to game action. While his doubtful status indicates he likley will not play vs. Phoenix, it seems as if his return should happen within the next couple of games. This will allow Paul George and Norman Powell to get at least one game together before the play-in tournament, as the duo has yet to take the floor together since the trade.

The Clippers are likely heading to Minnesota for the first play-in game, where they will take on the Timberwolves for a chance at the 7th-seed. In what many projected just a few weeks ago would be a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell, it is now looking like two of the team's three best players will be back for that crucial game. Should they advance, the door has not been closed on a potential Kawhi Leonard return in the playoffs.

