Skip to main content
Injury Report: Norman Powell's Updated Status vs. Suns

Injury Report: Norman Powell's Updated Status vs. Suns

The LA Clippers are listing Norman Powell as doubtful vs. Phoenix Suns

AP Photo/LM Otero

The LA Clippers are listing Norman Powell as doubtful vs. Phoenix Suns

For the first time since mid-February, Norman Powell is being listed as something other than out. The LA Clippers announced that Powell had been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. This status change comes shortly after Powell participated in the team's practice without any limitations.

Similar to how the Clippers handled Paul George's return to play, it seems as if the team was looking to get Powell at least one full practice before returning him to game action. While his doubtful status indicates he likley will not play vs. Phoenix, it seems as if his return should happen within the next couple of games. This will allow Paul George and Norman Powell to get at least one game together before the play-in tournament, as the duo has yet to take the floor together since the trade.

The Clippers are likely heading to Minnesota for the first play-in game, where they will take on the Timberwolves for a chance at the 7th-seed. In what many projected just a few weeks ago would be a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell, it is now looking like two of the team's three best players will be back for that crucial game. Should they advance, the door has not been closed on a potential Kawhi Leonard return in the playoffs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Paul George Reacts to Clippers Clinching 8th-Seed

Rate the Trade: LeBron James to Clippers for Paul George or Kawhi Leonard

Robert Covington Reveals What Giannis Told Him During Career Night

USATSI_18017417_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers Hope Norman Powell Returns This Week

By Farbod Esnaashari1 hour ago
star-treatment-kawhi-leonard-bothered-clippers
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Moves at Practice

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
USATSI_17891599_168390270_lowres
News

Laurence Fishburne to Play Doc Rivers in New 'The Sterling Affairs' FX Series

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 4, 2022
kevin-durant-december-8-2021-scaled
News

Kevin Durant Shares Thoughts on Play-in Tournament

By Joey LinnApr 4, 2022
lebron-russ-7
News

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Chose Westbrook over DeRozan

By Joey LinnApr 4, 2022
USATSI_14159782_168390270_lowres
News

Rate the Trade: LeBron James to Clippers for Paul George or Kawhi Leonard

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 4, 2022
1239612672.0
News

Paul George Reacts to Clippers Clinching 8th-Seed

By Joey LinnApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17259121_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers vs Pelicans Injury Report

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 3, 2022