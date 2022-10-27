Injury Report: Paul George is PLAYING Against the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Clippers are getting their much-needed reinforcements against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the form of Paul George.

Clippers' head coach Ty Lue has confirmed that Paul George will be playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder after previously missing a game due to a non-COVID illness.

LA is in the middle of a two-game losing streak against the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, where they looked horrible offensively against both teams. The Clippers looked particularly awful against the Thunder, losing against a team that only made 4 three-pointers. As horrible as the Los Angeles Lakers have been offensively, the Clippers have somehow been even worse.

The Clippers are the worst team in the NBA at PPG, average the most turnovers, are 27th in assists, and 21st in free throw percentage. It's a bit of a miracle the Clippers are somehow still 2-2 despite being so offensively horrible.

Hopefully, Paul George's presence can help alleviate some of the Clippers' offensive woes. The biggest problem for the Clippers has been particularly Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson.

Playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder in this rematch can go one of two ways for the LA Clippers. One, they get a much-needed bounce-back win that can help fix the mentality of a team struggling offensively. Two, it becomes an awful loss after an already awful loss that puts the Clippers in a 2-3 record. Hopefully, the first option happens.

