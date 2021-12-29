Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Injury Report: Reggie Jackson Clears Protocols, Doubtful vs. Celtics
    Injury Report: Reggie Jackson Clears Protocols, Doubtful vs. Celtics

    LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson has cleared health and safety protocols, but is doubtful to play against the Boston Celtics
    LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson has cleared health and safety protocols, but is doubtful to play against the Boston Celtics

    With the LA Clippers announcing that Reggie Jackson has cleared health and safety protocols, some reinforcements may be on the way before this three-game road trip ends. Head coach Ty Lue had indicated the team may be without Reggie for the trip's entirety; however, it seems as if Reggie may be back at some point before the Clippers head back home. The team is currently listing him as doubtful for Wednesday's game in Boston, as he ramps up his return to play conditioning.

    Reggie has appeared and started in 31 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 17.2 PPG as their lead guard. The team has asked a lot of Reggie in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, and despite the up and down shooting, he has come through in the clutch. In what the NBA defines as clutch moments, which is the last five minutes of a game within five points, Reggie Jackson has scored 44 points in 47 minutes, on 50% from the field and 60% from deep.

    When Reggie does return, the Clippers will have to decide how they configure their guard rotation. Eric Bledsoe has been starting in Reggie's absence, and has done well with the ball in his hands. Moving Bledsoe back to the bench would allow him to maintain a similar role, rather than pairing him again with Reggie.

    While it is unclear how long it will take Reggie to regain his conditioning, it is certainly good news that he has cleared protocols.

