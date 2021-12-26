Report: Clippers Unsure If or When Paul George Will Return From Injury

The LA Clippers have announced that All-Star forward Paul George has stuffed a UCL tear, and will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. With injuries such as this one, these re-evaluation timetables are typically much shorter than the player's actual return to play timetable. In the case of Paul George, a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirms that this will likely be the case.

Wojnarowski said on ESPN that "The team will re-evaluate [George] in 3-4 weeks, they'll see if rest can get him on a pathway to recovery, but he's gonna be out certainly a significant period of time, and there's no real sense of when, or if, he'll be back this year." As previously stated, the re-evaluation timetable is almost always shorter than a player's return to play timetable; however, this report indicates even less optimism.

The Clippers are already without Kawhi Leonard as he recovers from ACL reconstruction surgery, and at 16-14, they have a tall task ahead of them in order to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff race. Once George is reevaluated around that 3-4 week mark, more information will likely become available on if or when he will return this season.

Paul George is one of five players currently averaging at least 24 PPG, 7 RPG, and 5 APG, with the others being Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic. It goes without saying, but the Clippers will severely miss Paul George for however long he is out.

Related Articles

Floyd Mayweather's Heartwarming Message to Paul George

Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

Patrick Beverley Trolls Lakers After Win