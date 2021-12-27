Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Clippers Rookie Has Hilarious Reaction to Missed Final Shot
    Clippers Rookie Has Hilarious Reaction to Missed Final Shot

    Brandon Boston had a chance to hit a game-tying shot against the Denver Nuggets.
    Brandon Boston had a chance to hit a game-tying shot against the Denver Nuggets.

    Clippers rookie Brandon Boston had a chance to hit a dramatic game-tying shot against the Denver Nuggets in the final possession of the game, but what ensued was a horribly executed play. 

    It was both a horrible shot by Boston, and just horrible execution by the Clippers as a whole - no one on the team helped set a screen or tried to rectify a broken play with 13 seconds left on the clock. It wasn't the play the Clippers were going for, admitted Ty Lue, who was looking for a Luke Kennard three. 

    Brandon Boston has been an incredibly positive presence on the Clippers, and even after that awful final shot, he remained optimistic with a quote that drew some smiles from the media room.

    "I ain't gonna lie, I shot some bullshit," Boston said. "But it's a learning experience. One of my first times in that position, I feel like many more of those come so just learn from it and watch him on how I can be better from it."

    It was the type of answer no one could really get mad at from a 20-year-old rookie. While the Clippers' final play wasn't good, it was the main reason why they lost against the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers allowed the nuggets to go on an 18 point swing during non-Jokic against a severely depleted Nuggets that do not have many impactful players on their bench. That, combined with a 6:52 scoreless drought in the fourth quarter, is why the Clippers ultimately lost to the Denver Nuggets

    Paul George gave some advice to Brandon Boston and told him there's always another chance tomorrow - which is the truth. The incredibly short-handed LA Clippers will face an incredibly short-handed Brooklyn Nets in a back-to-back on Monday at 7:30 PT.

