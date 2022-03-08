Injury Update: Draymond Green Announces Return Date

The Golden State Warriors are 28-6 when Draymond Green plays this season. That win percentage (.832), would be good enough for first-place in the Western Conference. Having gone just 15-15 in his absence, the Warriors are in danger of falling to 3rd, and perhaps even further. While a date for his return had previously been unclear, Draymond Green himself announced when he plans on coming back.

"I am projecting, or targeting, my return next Monday the 14th vs. the Wizards. That is the date that I am targeting. I'm excited as hell, it's been two and a half months... I've never missed that much time during the season," Draymond said on a podcast segment posted to Twitter. "I'm extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to help right this ship."

After the Warriors' loss to Dallas on Thursday, head coach Steve Kerr said, "We desperately need Draymond." Everything from the team's record to advanced stats confirm that they certainly do need Draymond Green back on the court, and there is now a date for when that may happen. The Golden State Warriors are amidst their worst stretch of the season, so even the announcement of Draymond's looming return should give some much needed energy to squad that could certainly use it.

Still holding onto the Western Conference's 2-seed, Golden State has an opportunity to close the season strong and hold home court advantage in any playoff series not against the Phoenix Suns.

