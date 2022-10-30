Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee

The LA Clippers are now on a four-game losing streak, and three of the losses have come without Kawhi Leonard. Also set to miss Monday night's game against the Houston Rockets, Leonard will have played in just two of the team's first seven games after the completion of that one. When asked for an update on the star forward before Sunday's loss to the Pelicans, Ty Lue said Leonard is game-to-game.

Lue added that Leonard is feeling better, which is a good sign; however, it is certainly somewhat of a concern that he has been so unavailable to start the year. With Leonard's status uncertain, the team has not played with the same sense of urgency they had when he was out all of last year. Veteran forward Marcus Morris echoed that after the game, saying that last year's team knew they were shorthanded, which demanded a level of intensity every night that hasn't been there to start this season.

The Clippers certainly want Leonard back and healthy soon, but while they wait for that to happen, there are things that must improve in order for the team to start winning games. Just 2-4 through their first six games, the Clippers need to pick things up sooner rather than later. While the eventual return of Kawhi Leonard will help, the team does not know exactly when that will be.

