Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Moves at Practice

With just three games remaining in the regular season, the LA Clippers have still not ruled out a potential playoff return for superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. The team has been very quiet about his rehab during the entire process; however, some positive developments have popped up along the way.

With Kawhi being seen going through an extensive workout prior to the Clippers vs. Warriors game at the beginning of March, it seemed as if his recovery was going well. TNT's Chris Haynes, who witnessed that workout, reported Leonard having no visible limitations during that pregame session. While coach Ty Lue refused to comment on the workout, it seemed as if Kawhi was progressing well.

On Tuesday morning at the LA Clippers facility, Kawhi entered the court for a workout. While media members were asked not to record any footage, Leonard was seen shooting threes, mid-range jumpers, and free throws. While none of this is new, as Leonard was seen doing all of the above during the workout session in Golden State, there were some increasingly positive sightings during this particular workout.

Leonard, who underwent surgery on his right ACL nine months ago, was working in jab step moves with both his right and left leg. Alternating between the two, with firm plants on each leg, the superstar looked comfortable doing his patented mid-range jab. While coach Lue again refused to comment on the workout, it is always encouraging to see Leonard progressing well in his rehab.

Related Articles

Paul George Reacts to Clippers Clinching 8th-Seed

Rate the Trade: LeBron James to Clippers for Paul George or Kawhi Leonard

Robert Covington Reveals What Giannis Told Him During Career Night