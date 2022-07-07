Skip to main content
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard's Offseason Progress Revealed

Kawhi continues to look good in his ACL injury rehab

© Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

While Kawhi Leonard has not yet progressed to 5-on-5 action, the superstar forward continues progressing well in his injury rehab. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk expanded on what Lawrence Frank told the media on draft night, saying that Kawhi Leonard looks good, and is on pace to make his way back; however, he is understandably taking things slow.

"From what we've been told, Kawhi Leonard looks good," Youngmisuk said during an ESPN segment. "He's on pace to kinda make his way back, he's been working with what Lawrence Frank calls a 'maniacal' work ethic. I just think they're going to take things very slow, but at least these guys are continuing to work on their chemistry."

That last line from Youngmisuk was in reference to offseason workouts that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have orchestrated with other Clippers players, getting as many as 8-12 guys together in the gym for summer sessions. While 5-on-5 basketball is not currently part of Kawhi's routine, there is still plenty of time for the superstar to regain form before the start of next season.

With the Clippers failing to make the playoffs, Kawhi had the opportunity to abandon any thought of a return, and shift his rehab to a more extended process that would allow him to be in the best possible condition for next season. While there is no real indication that he was not already operating at that pace, some reports did suggest that Kawhi may have been eyeing a postseason return had the Clippers stayed alive long enough. With that not happening, Kawhi's focus was able to be placed entirely on the 2022-23 season, which is likely why he has not yet progressed to 5-on-5 action, despite looking great everywhere else.

