Draymond Green: Clippers 'Real Threat' in Western Conference

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is never lacking confidence, and having just won his fourth NBA championship, it may even be at an all-time high. That said, Draymond still has a high level of respect for his opponents, and recently shared some high praise for the LA Clippers.

"Ty Lue is arguably one of the best coaches in the NBA," Draymond said. "Arguably the best. Someone can make that argument. And then they have great players. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, the guys they're filling in around them."

Draymond then complimented the role players the Clippers have, saying, "You go pull a trade and get Robert Covington and Norman Powell, you already have Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, they're a real threat. Batum probably will re-sign there. That's a real threat and a problem. They're a threat and a problem."

The Clippers project to be one of the teams to beat next season, with health being their only question mark. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have missed significant time with injuries during their tenure with the Clippers; however, the duo has shown real signs of dominance when healthy.

While many have understandably picked the Warriors to repeat next season, or at least make it back to the Finals, they may have to go through Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers to do so. Recognizing the threat they pose, Draymond gave the Clippers some major props.

