Injury Update: LA Clippers Nearing Fully-Healthy Roster

The LA Clippers may finally be nearing a fully-healthy roster. On Tuesday morning, head coach Ty Lue confirmed that the entire team was set to participate in practice. With a game on Wednesday, the Clippers are getting a full-contact practice in with their entire roster for one of the few times all season.

When asked before practice if the Clippers will have their full roster available for Wednesday's game, Lue said it will depend on how practice goes. For players like Paul George, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, and Reggie Jackson, this practice will determine whether to not they are ready to go for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

With a fully-healthy group seemingly right around the corner, coach Lue shared his excitement, saying, "It’s exciting to finally actually have our whole team almost complete, be ready to play and just try to get rotations down and see what guys play good with who. And so we’re starting all over again, but it’s a good feeling to have your whole team back."

On what he wants to see from his fully-healthy group, Lue said, "More pace in the half court, like cuts, moving off the basketball versus switches and how we want to play it, versus switches and attacking in that regard. And so we really haven’t had a lot of time to work on it, and so it’s something we‘ve got to do going forward."

For one of the few times all season, the Clippers were fully-loaded at practice on Tuesday, and could have a full roster for their game on Wednesday.

