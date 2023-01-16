Injury Update: Paul George Nearing Return for Clippers

The LA Clippers have been without Paul George for the last five games, but the star forward is nearing a return. Head coach Ty Lue confirmed that George would be a full participant in Monday's practice, which is a huge step towards a return to game action. The Clippers will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, but George's status is uncertain.

Ty Lue was uncertain how many practices George would need before being cleared to return, but this is a major step for the star forward, who is participating in his first practice since re-injuring his hamstring. While it is still unclear how many practices George needs before being cleared to return, he is undoubtedly getting close, which is great news for the Clippers.

With a big stretch of games coming up for the Clippers, including a tough road trip, they will need to be as close to full strength as possible. Health has remained a major issue for the Clippers all season, but they are getting closer to having their top talent available.

The Western Conference has remained mediocre for most of the season, which has allowed the Clippers to escape any major slippage in the standings despite their poor play. That said, another losing streak could place the Clippers in the play-in picture, which is somewhere they must stay away from. With half the season gone, the time is now for the Clippers to start asserting themselves as a legitimate threat in the West.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton